WesBanco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its first quarter.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $287.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $194.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

