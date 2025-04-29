Werner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.1 million…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $712.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WERN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.