Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $226.9 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $226.9 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $704.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.