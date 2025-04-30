Waystar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.3 million.…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $256.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.31 to $1.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.