Watsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Wednesday reported earnings of $80.1 million in its first quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO.B

