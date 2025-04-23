Watsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.1 million. The Miami-based company…

MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.1 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

