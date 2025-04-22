Waterstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported net income of $3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.7 million.
