Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $637 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 billion.

