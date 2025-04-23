Waste Connections: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $241.5 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $241.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

