Walgreens: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.85 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $38.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.92 billion.

