WaFd: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $56.3 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $355 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $179.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

