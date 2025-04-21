W.R. Berkley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $417.6 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $417.6 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.01 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.53 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

