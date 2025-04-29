W.P. Carey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $257.8 million, or $1.17 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.20 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $125.8 million, or 57 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $409.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $407.4 million.

W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.82 to $4.92 per share.

