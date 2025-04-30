Vulcan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $128.9…

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

