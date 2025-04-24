Visteon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit…

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $934 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VC

