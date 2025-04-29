Visa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.58…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.58 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $9.59 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.56 billion.

