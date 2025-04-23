Virtu Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $99.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $99.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $837.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $497.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.7 million.

