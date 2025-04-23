Viking vs. Seabourn: We Compared Food, Costs and More

Viking Ocean Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line are very different cruise providers, even though both fall into the luxury cruise…

Viking Ocean Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line are very different cruise providers, even though both fall into the luxury cruise category. Seabourn is considered an ultra-luxury brand with smaller yacht-like ships, while Viking‘s larger luxury vessels accommodate more passengers.

To help you decide between the two lines, we’ve compared them across 11 categories. Which one you choose will ultimately depend on the experience you’re seeking for your next vacation at sea.

Viking vs. Seabourn Cruise Line Comparison Chart

Feature Winner Cost Viking Ship sizes Viking Food Tie Staterooms Seabourn Activities Viking Itineraries Tie Drink packages Seabourn Live shows Tie Adults-only offerings Tie Shore excursions Viking Private island experiences Seabourn

Cost

[IMAGE]

Winner: Viking

An eight-day Ancient Mediterranean Treasures cruise with Viking from Istanbul, Turkey, to Athens, Greece, in 2025 starts at $3,599 per person (at double occupancy). The itinerary visits six cities across two countries. Pricing covers a veranda stateroom with a king-sized bed; a spacious bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower; all meals, including specialty dining venues; beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; 24-hour specialty teas, coffees and bottled water; and free Wi-Fi access. Additional amenities include a complimentary excursion in every port, port taxes and fees, 24-hour room service and access to The Nordic Spa & Fitness Center.

Seabourn’s seven-day Turkey & Greek Isles Gems cruise from Istanbul, Turkey, to Athens, Greece, in 2025 starts at $4,299 per person (at double occupancy). The itinerary visits two countries, stopping at seven ports of call. Fares include a veranda suite with a queen-sized bed, a spacious bathroom with a tub and shower, a walk-in closet, all dining venues, complimentary fine wines and spirits, welcome Champagne, an in-suite bar stocked with your preferences, free Wi-Fi access and other amenities.

Ship Sizes

Winner: Viking

If larger is better when comparing ship sizes, then Viking is the winner in this category. The line’s current 11-ship ocean fleet carries between 930 and 998 guests (at double occupancy). A 12th ship, Viking Vesta, is scheduled to debut in July 2025; it weighs 54,300 gross tons and accommodates 998 guests. Viking’s state-of-the-art ocean ships feature a sleek, modern Scandinavian design with inviting lounge and dining areas and serene spaces for reading and relaxation. In addition, Viking has two expedition ships: Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. Both Polar Class 6 vessels carry up to 378 guests (at double occupancy). Meanwhile, the line’s extensive fleet of river ships sails to destinations in Europe, Egypt, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Seabourn’s fleet of six ultra-luxury cruise and expedition ships carry between 264 guests (on its two newest expedition vessels, Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture) and 600 passengers at double occupancy aboard Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore, the largest ships in Seabourn’s ocean fleet. The other two ships, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn, accommodate 458 guests each (at double occupancy).

Food

Winner: Tie

Dining is one of the highlights of cruising, especially on a luxury vessel. Onboard culinary offerings continue to impress as more lines elevate their programs and new luxury ships serving gourmet fare enter the market. Both Seabourn and Viking offer excellent dining options.

Seabourn’s guests consistently deem the line’s food exceptional. Meals at all venues are included in the fare, so each night, you can choose to dine casually, opt for an elegant evening in the main dining room or reserve a table at one of the specialty venues — such as Earth & Ocean or Solis, depending on the ship. The line also offers its signature Caviar in the Surf event on select sailings, which features a beach barbecue, live music, water sports, Champagne and caviar.

Cruisers also praise Viking’s restaurants. Viking ships offer more venues (since the ships are larger) and highlight destination-focused dining, featuring regional cuisine with classic dishes. Viking also offers several alfresco restaurants, including Aquavit Terrace and the Pool Grill. All onboard eateries are complimentary, so cruisers can choose to have a casual meal at World Café, dine on Italian classics at Manfredi’s Italian Restaurant, enjoy international fare with a multicourse tasting menu and wine pairing at The Chef’s Table, or sample Norwegian specialties at Mamsen’s in the Explorers’ Lounge.

Staterooms

Winner: Seabourn

Both luxury lines have ocean view accommodations with upscale amenities and private verandas, but Seabourn offers a few additional perks, like a personal suite host. The host works with the suite attendant to ensure guests are pampered during their voyages; the team can arrange Champagne and canapés, plan private cocktail parties with new friends or draw bubble baths in the evening before bed. Seabourn also has a stocked bar in every suite.

Activities

Winner: Viking

Viking and Seabourn have relatively limited activities on their ships, but Viking has more to offer, including a larger theater with live shows, lectures and other entertainment.

Viking also features a robust enrichment program with resident historians, expert lecturers, TED Talks, destination performances and more. In addition, cruisers can participate in hands-on cooking classes at The Kitchen Table or relax at the Nordic Spa, which features a snow grotto and a pool with a retractable roof.

Onboard activities on Seabourn’s ships include cultural programming in the Discovery Center; lectures from artists, scientists and historians; a spa; a card room; and numerous venues for relaxing and socializing such as a library and lounges.

Itineraries

Winner: Tie

Viking and Seabourn both offer world cruises and sail to epic destinations across the globe, including the polar regions. Viking’s larger fleet allows the line to offer the same itinerary on more dates across several vessels, whereas Seabourn has more one-off voyages that are only available on a single date. However, Seabourn sails to some lesser-known ports that can only accommodate smaller ships. All factors considered, this category is a tie between the two lines.

Drink Packages

Winner: Seabourn

Seabourn does not offer a beverage package since almost every drink on board is included in the cruise fare. You’ll receive complimentary nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, like welcome Champagne, premium spirits, fine wine and beer throughout the voyage. Guests also have an in-suite bar stocked with their preferences. Very special bottles of wine, Champagnes or liquors may cost extra.

Viking’s fares cover complimentary wine, beer and sodas at lunch and dinner, as well as 24-hour specialty coffees, teas and bottled water. Guests can upgrade to the Silver Spirits beverage package for $27 per person, per night. Everyone in the room must purchase the package for the entire length of the cruise. The package includes house Champagne, wines and beers by the glass, cocktails, whiskeys, and soft drinks throughout the day. It also adds a premium wine pairing at The Chef’s Table, complimentary access to select tasting events (and discounts on premium tasting events), and more.

Live Shows

Winner: Tie

While both cruise lines offer stage shows, live music and exclusive performances, neither brand is known for its entertainment. Cruisers who book voyages with Viking and Seabourn tend to be more interested in the itineraries, enrichment programming and cultural immersion.

Travelers looking for top-tier entertainment offerings should consider a larger cruise line — such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International or Celebrity Cruises — to enjoy Broadway shows, aerial and acrobatic performances, aqua theaters, and comedy clubs.

Adults-Only Offerings

Winner: Tie

Both lines are adult-focused, so the onboard restaurants, bars, lounges, entertainment, spa facilities and activities are geared toward older passengers. Seabourn and Viking also offer educational, and immersive cultural and culinary offerings throughout their voyages.

Seabourn Conversations is an enrichment series with onboard guest lecturers and authors. The line offers Connoisseur Collection classes on select voyages with whiskey, scotch and wine tastings; sommelier lunches; and dinner under the stars. Signature events like marina days with water sports, polar plunges, and Caviar in the Surf (or Caviar on the Ice) vary by destination. Seabourn’s ships also have casinos.

Meanwhile, Viking’s ships feature onboard historians and world-class experts in art, music, archeology, geopolitics and more. Guests can attend destination performances, TED Talks, cooking classes, Munch Moments (in partnership with Oslo‘s Munch Museum) and Port Talks. You’ll also find The Met: Live in HD, which are filmed performances with privileged access, behind-the-scenes details and interviews from the Metropolitan Opera. If you’re on an expedition cruise in the polar regions, you can take a polar plunge with Viking, too.

Shore Excursions

Winner: Viking

These two lines offer some similar shore excursions with immersive, privileged-access experiences, but Viking has a slight edge over Seabourn. Viking’s ocean cruises cover one complimentary excursion in every port (which Seabourn does not), and the line features a larger selection of tours that focus on food, art, culture and architecture. One noteworthy excursion in Barcelona is “An Evening with Gaudí,” which takes guests to the famed architect’s La Sagrada Familia and includes an evening of dining and unique entertainment.

Private Island Experiences

Winner: Seabourn

Viking does not offer a private island experience, so Seabourn takes the win in this category. Seabourn ships sailing in the Caribbean and beyond may visit RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, a private island in the Bahamas owned by parent company Carnival Corporation. The quiet beach hideaway with pristine beaches, turquoise waters and lush vegetation features excellent snorkeling, eco-friendly lagoon tours, water sports, cabana rentals, and plenty of opportunities to kick back and relax.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi is an avid traveler who started cruising in her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including small luxury and expedition vessels, traditional masted sailing yachts, mega cruise ships, and an 18-cabin river boat in Vietnam and Cambodia. Pratesi has covered the travel and culinary industries for more than 16 years and writes for several major publications, including U.S. News & World Report. She used her personal experience at sea and extensive research to write this piece.

