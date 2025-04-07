Viewpoint: Don’t sit passively amid Trump cuts, Publisher Alex Orfinger writes

In March 2020, at the start of Covid-19, I read “This is Chance,” a book chronicling the catastrophic Alaska earthquake…

As Emily revisits her life in “Our Town,” she realizes the fleeting nature of existence and asks, “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it — every, every minute?”

At any moment, everything can shift. Emily dies in “Our Town.” A random earthquake strikes in “This is Chance.” March 13, 2020, arrives, and the world we knew before Covid ceases to exist. We all look back at the “pre-days” and wonder how we didn’t see it coming.

The world then, as now, felt surreal. Now, it feels like reality is shifting at a relentless pace — every news update, anxious text from a friend, overheard conversation at the grocery store.

