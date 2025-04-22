Veritex Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.1 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.1 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $188 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

