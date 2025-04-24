VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported earnings of $199.3 million in its…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported earnings of $199.3 million in its first quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.