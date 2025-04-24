Live Radio
Home » Latest News » VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 4:13 PM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported earnings of $199.3 million in its first quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up