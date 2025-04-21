Verisante: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Monday reported a loss of $19,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $84,000.

