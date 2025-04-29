Veralto: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $225 million. The…

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 88 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.

