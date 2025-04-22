Valmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $87.3…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $87.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $4.32.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.24 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $969.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.6 million.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $17.20 to $18.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion.

