USANA Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $249.5 million in the period.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $920 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USNA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.