UPS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.19 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $21.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.06 billion.

