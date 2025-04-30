Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 7:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ArenaGpHl 5.00 1.05 5.00 +3.66 +273.1
2GoldResource .74 .20 .63 +.40 +172.6
3iBio 6.89 2.31 6.41 +3.96 +161.6
4AvinoSlv&Gg 2.22 .88 2.17 +1.29 +146.3
5NoDynMing 1.29 .55 1.15 +.57 + 97.6
6RegHlthPrpfA 2.15 .38 .68 +.32 + 90.5
7USAntimony 3.86 1.21 3.21 +1.44 + 81.4
8ChromoTher 3.80 .63 1.14 +.50 + 77.8
9VistaGold 1.04 .55 .99 +.43 + 76.9
10ProtalixBio 61 3.10 1.86 3.07 +1.19 + 63.3
11NewGoldg 3.98 2.51 3.98 +1.50 + 60.5
12AXILBrnds 10.75 3.86 6.19 +2.33 + 60.4
13IdahoStrRs 19.75 10.06 15.99 +5.80 + 56.9
14ArisMing 5.74 3.50 5.49 +1.99 + 56.9
15TrilogyMetl 2.09 1.06 1.70 +.54 + 46.6
16AmbowEdu 3.68 1.59 2.95 +.85 + 40.5
17ContangOre 15.24 8.85 14.06 +4.04 + 40.3
18CaldeoniaMn 8 14.52 8.81 13.17 +3.76 + 40.0
19IntlTowerHg .77 .45 .62 +.16 + 36.0
20ParaGoldNv .49 .32 .46 +.12 + 34.5
21SatixfyComm 2.05 1.02 2.05 +.52 + 34.0
22EMXRoyalg 2.31 1.65 2.31 +.58 + 33.5
23EquinoxGld 45 7.45 5.04 6.70 +1.68 + 33.5
24Northann .46 .18 .36 +.09 + 33.0
25BKTechnol 48.43 26.20 44.62 +10.33 + 30.1
26BMTechwt .77 .55 .75 +.17 + 28.8
27B2goldCpg 12 3.51 2.20 3.11 +.67 + 27.5
28NovaGoldg 5.06 2.26 4.23 +.90 + 27.0
29i80Gold .85 .49 .61 +.13 + 26.6
30SilvrcupMet 27 4.31 2.92 3.75 +.75 + 25.0
31DakotaGold 3.50 2.21 2.70 +.50 + 22.7
32iShsFinlCapbt 39.22 31.99 38.63 +6.24 + 19.3
33MAIABiotc 2.55 1.40 2.34 +.36 + 18.2
34TasekoM 2.54 1.67 2.28 +.34 + 17.5
35LGLGroup 43 7.28 5.73 6.85 +.88 + 14.7
36XtantMed 51 .67 .34 .51 +.07 + 14.7
37MAGSilverg 17.35 12.42 15.56 +1.96 + 14.4
38iShsNorCapbt 26.43 21.79 25.56 +3.10 + 13.8
39SunLinkHlth 1.55 .72 1.00 +.12 + 13.6
40CBOEGlbMk 31 234.37 187.30 221.80 +26.40 +13.5
41RennFund 2.88 2.22 2.53 +.30 + 13.4
42Innsuites 41 2.70 2.11 2.45 +.29 + 13.4
43GamcoGoldNR 4.40 3.68 4.18 +.41 + 10.9
44PowrREITpfA 8.91 3.05 3.86 +.36 + 10.3
45iShGxUSHYbt 52.34 45.76 51.77 +4.76 + 10.1
46GabelliGloUtil 16.56 14.07 16.41 +1.41 + 9.4
47ImperOilg 8 74.04 58.76 67.38 +5.78 + 9.4
48CleanCoreSol 1.47 .81 1.40 +.11 + 8.5
49GalianoGld 6 1.43 1.00 1.33 +.10 + 8.1
50SeabrdCp 8 3014.43 2400.00 2585.98+156.32 + 6.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AtlasClearnrs 15.27 .34 .38 9.22 96.1
2PalatinTch 1.45 .16 .20 .91 82.0
3AgEaglAerrs 3.60 .72 .80 2.67 77.0
4HyperDatars 1 6.48 1.23 1.37 3.49 71.8
5FOXOTch .38 .07 .08 .21 71.1
6BrazilPotshn 8.60 2.05 2.46 5.24 68.1
7OceanPwr 1.75 .30 .41 .61 60.0
8CalidiBiothrs 1.54 .35 .48 .67 58.0
9HyperDatpfD 26.50 8.29 11.25 —15.04 57.2
10Southlndwt .28 .07 .10 .14 57.1
11PlanetGrnrs 3.00 1.00 1.12 1.48 56.8
12ITTechPck .71 .22 .27 .33 55.1
13OSTherapn 7.00 1.12 2.03 2.25 52.6
14PineapplFinl .70 .18 .22 .24 52.4
15AIMImmu .25 .06 .10 .10 52.0
16Castellum 2.00 .61 .98 1.02 51.0
17MastchDig 13 15.74 7.25 7.36 7.54 50.6
18Silynxcom 6.49 1.71 1.79 1.83 50.6
19KnowLabs .22 .08 .09 .09 50.0
20RydeGrp .54 .20 .23 .23 50.0
21Oragenics .63 .16 .19 .18 49.6
22MarygoldCos 2.00 .70 .90 .86 48.9
23EONResc 1.90 .35 .42 .40 48.3
24GeniusGrprs .62 .21 .37 .32 46.8
25KairosPhn 3.25 .75 .81 .71 46.6
26InfuSystem 8.88 4.61 4.72 3.73 44.1
27MexcoEngy 10 14.11 5.89 6.50 4.78 42.4
28cbdMD .82 .18 .22 .16 41.9
29NewConceptEn 34 1.65 .67 .68 .49 41.8
30Inuvo .79 .28 .39 .26 40.4
31NFTLtd 3.66 1.57 2.11 1.43 40.4
32ChinaPhrm .34 .12 .14 .09 39.9
33EmpirePetrl 8.12 4.57 4.59 3.01 39.6
34AltaGlbGrp 2.88 .60 .86 .55 39.1
35GranTrrag 3 8.19 3.34 4.41 2.82 39.0
36CatheterPrrs .61 .24 .28 .17 37.9
37BoqiiHldg 3.47 1.62 2.26 1.34 37.2
38BrilliAn 4.15 1.78 2.40 1.41 37.0
39BirksGroup 2.03 .76 1.02 .59 36.8
40HighRollern 6.91 2.49 2.80 1.57 36.0
41LogPropAm 11.16 6.16 6.93 3.77 35.2
42RingEnergy 2 1.55 .78 .89 .47 34.9
43Ur-Energy 1.28 .55 .75 .40 34.5
44Can-Fite 2.33 1.03 1.09 .54 32.9
45SeaprtEntn 28.78 16.52 19.15 8.80 31.5
46WestwatRs 1.32 .45 .49 .22 31.4
47Pedevco .100 .47 .55 .23 29.9
48AvalonHold 3.99 2.38 2.74 1.13 29.2
49GencorInds 12 18.10 10.80 12.69 4.96 28.1
50inTestCorp 6 9.77 5.24 6.20 2.39 27.8
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

