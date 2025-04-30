UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ArenaGpHl
|5.00
|1.05
|5.00
|+3.66
|+273.1
|2GoldResource
|.74
|.20
|.63
|+.40
|+172.6
|3iBio
|6.89
|2.31
|6.41
|+3.96
|+161.6
|4AvinoSlv&Gg
|2.22
|.88
|2.17
|+1.29
|+146.3
|5NoDynMing
|1.29
|.55
|1.15
|+.57
|+
|97.6
|6RegHlthPrpfA
|2.15
|.38
|.68
|+.32
|+
|90.5
|7USAntimony
|3.86
|1.21
|3.21
|+1.44
|+
|81.4
|8ChromoTher
|3.80
|.63
|1.14
|+.50
|+
|77.8
|9VistaGold
|1.04
|.55
|.99
|+.43
|+
|76.9
|10ProtalixBio
|61
|3.10
|1.86
|3.07
|+1.19
|+
|63.3
|11NewGoldg
|3.98
|2.51
|3.98
|+1.50
|+
|60.5
|12AXILBrnds
|10.75
|3.86
|6.19
|+2.33
|+
|60.4
|13IdahoStrRs
|19.75
|10.06
|15.99
|+5.80
|+
|56.9
|14ArisMing
|5.74
|3.50
|5.49
|+1.99
|+
|56.9
|15TrilogyMetl
|2.09
|1.06
|1.70
|+.54
|+
|46.6
|16AmbowEdu
|3.68
|1.59
|2.95
|+.85
|+
|40.5
|17ContangOre
|15.24
|8.85
|14.06
|+4.04
|+
|40.3
|18CaldeoniaMn
|8
|14.52
|8.81
|13.17
|+3.76
|+
|40.0
|19IntlTowerHg
|.77
|.45
|.62
|+.16
|+
|36.0
|20ParaGoldNv
|.49
|.32
|.46
|+.12
|+
|34.5
|21SatixfyComm
|2.05
|1.02
|2.05
|+.52
|+
|34.0
|22EMXRoyalg
|2.31
|1.65
|2.31
|+.58
|+
|33.5
|23EquinoxGld
|45
|7.45
|5.04
|6.70
|+1.68
|+
|33.5
|24Northann
|.46
|.18
|.36
|+.09
|+
|33.0
|25BKTechnol
|48.43
|26.20
|44.62
|+10.33
|+
|30.1
|26BMTechwt
|.77
|.55
|.75
|+.17
|+
|28.8
|27B2goldCpg
|12
|3.51
|2.20
|3.11
|+.67
|+
|27.5
|28NovaGoldg
|5.06
|2.26
|4.23
|+.90
|+
|27.0
|29i80Gold
|.85
|.49
|.61
|+.13
|+
|26.6
|30SilvrcupMet
|27
|4.31
|2.92
|3.75
|+.75
|+
|25.0
|31DakotaGold
|3.50
|2.21
|2.70
|+.50
|+
|22.7
|32iShsFinlCapbt
|39.22
|31.99
|38.63
|+6.24
|+
|19.3
|33MAIABiotc
|2.55
|1.40
|2.34
|+.36
|+
|18.2
|34TasekoM
|2.54
|1.67
|2.28
|+.34
|+
|17.5
|35LGLGroup
|43
|7.28
|5.73
|6.85
|+.88
|+
|14.7
|36XtantMed
|51
|.67
|.34
|.51
|+.07
|+
|14.7
|37MAGSilverg
|17.35
|12.42
|15.56
|+1.96
|+
|14.4
|38iShsNorCapbt
|26.43
|21.79
|25.56
|+3.10
|+
|13.8
|39SunLinkHlth
|1.55
|.72
|1.00
|+.12
|+
|13.6
|40CBOEGlbMk
|31
|234.37
|187.30
|221.80
|+26.40
|+13.5
|41RennFund
|2.88
|2.22
|2.53
|+.30
|+
|13.4
|42Innsuites
|41
|2.70
|2.11
|2.45
|+.29
|+
|13.4
|43GamcoGoldNR
|4.40
|3.68
|4.18
|+.41
|+
|10.9
|44PowrREITpfA
|8.91
|3.05
|3.86
|+.36
|+
|10.3
|45iShGxUSHYbt
|52.34
|45.76
|51.77
|+4.76
|+
|10.1
|46GabelliGloUtil
|16.56
|14.07
|16.41
|+1.41
|+
|9.4
|47ImperOilg
|8
|74.04
|58.76
|67.38
|+5.78
|+
|9.4
|48CleanCoreSol
|1.47
|.81
|1.40
|+.11
|+
|8.5
|49GalianoGld
|6
|1.43
|1.00
|1.33
|+.10
|+
|8.1
|50SeabrdCp
|8
|3014.43
|2400.00
|2585.98+156.32
|+
|6.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AtlasClearnrs
|15.27
|.34
|.38
|—
|9.22
|—
|96.1
|2PalatinTch
|1.45
|.16
|.20
|—
|.91
|—
|82.0
|3AgEaglAerrs
|3.60
|.72
|.80
|—
|2.67
|—
|77.0
|4HyperDatars
|1
|6.48
|1.23
|1.37
|—
|3.49
|—
|71.8
|5FOXOTch
|.38
|.07
|.08
|—
|.21
|—
|71.1
|6BrazilPotshn
|8.60
|2.05
|2.46
|—
|5.24
|—
|68.1
|7OceanPwr
|1.75
|.30
|.41
|—
|.61
|—
|60.0
|8CalidiBiothrs
|1.54
|.35
|.48
|—
|.67
|—
|58.0
|9HyperDatpfD
|26.50
|8.29
|11.25
|—15.04
|—
|57.2
|10Southlndwt
|.28
|.07
|.10
|—
|.14
|—
|57.1
|11PlanetGrnrs
|3.00
|1.00
|1.12
|—
|1.48
|—
|56.8
|12ITTechPck
|.71
|.22
|.27
|—
|.33
|—
|55.1
|13OSTherapn
|7.00
|1.12
|2.03
|—
|2.25
|—
|52.6
|14PineapplFinl
|.70
|.18
|.22
|—
|.24
|—
|52.4
|15AIMImmu
|.25
|.06
|.10
|—
|.10
|—
|52.0
|16Castellum
|2.00
|.61
|.98
|—
|1.02
|—
|51.0
|17MastchDig
|13
|15.74
|7.25
|7.36
|—
|7.54
|—
|50.6
|18Silynxcom
|6.49
|1.71
|1.79
|—
|1.83
|—
|50.6
|19KnowLabs
|.22
|.08
|.09
|—
|.09
|—
|50.0
|20RydeGrp
|.54
|.20
|.23
|—
|.23
|—
|50.0
|21Oragenics
|.63
|.16
|.19
|—
|.18
|—
|49.6
|22MarygoldCos
|2.00
|.70
|.90
|—
|.86
|—
|48.9
|23EONResc
|1.90
|.35
|.42
|—
|.40
|—
|48.3
|24GeniusGrprs
|.62
|.21
|.37
|—
|.32
|—
|46.8
|25KairosPhn
|3.25
|.75
|.81
|—
|.71
|—
|46.6
|26InfuSystem
|8.88
|4.61
|4.72
|—
|3.73
|—
|44.1
|27MexcoEngy
|10
|14.11
|5.89
|6.50
|—
|4.78
|—
|42.4
|28cbdMD
|.82
|.18
|.22
|—
|.16
|—
|41.9
|29NewConceptEn
|34
|1.65
|.67
|.68
|—
|.49
|—
|41.8
|30Inuvo
|.79
|.28
|.39
|—
|.26
|—
|40.4
|31NFTLtd
|3.66
|1.57
|2.11
|—
|1.43
|—
|40.4
|32ChinaPhrm
|.34
|.12
|.14
|—
|.09
|—
|39.9
|33EmpirePetrl
|8.12
|4.57
|4.59
|—
|3.01
|—
|39.6
|34AltaGlbGrp
|2.88
|.60
|.86
|—
|.55
|—
|39.1
|35GranTrrag
|3
|8.19
|3.34
|4.41
|—
|2.82
|—
|39.0
|36CatheterPrrs
|.61
|.24
|.28
|—
|.17
|—
|37.9
|37BoqiiHldg
|3.47
|1.62
|2.26
|—
|1.34
|—
|37.2
|38BrilliAn
|4.15
|1.78
|2.40
|—
|1.41
|—
|37.0
|39BirksGroup
|2.03
|.76
|1.02
|—
|.59
|—
|36.8
|40HighRollern
|6.91
|2.49
|2.80
|—
|1.57
|—
|36.0
|41LogPropAm
|11.16
|6.16
|6.93
|—
|3.77
|—
|35.2
|42RingEnergy
|2
|1.55
|.78
|.89
|—
|.47
|—
|34.9
|43Ur-Energy
|1.28
|.55
|.75
|—
|.40
|—
|34.5
|44Can-Fite
|2.33
|1.03
|1.09
|—
|.54
|—
|32.9
|45SeaprtEntn
|28.78
|16.52
|19.15
|—
|8.80
|—
|31.5
|46WestwatRs
|1.32
|.45
|.49
|—
|.22
|—
|31.4
|47Pedevco
|.100
|.47
|.55
|—
|.23
|—
|29.9
|48AvalonHold
|3.99
|2.38
|2.74
|—
|1.13
|—
|29.2
|49GencorInds
|12
|18.10
|10.80
|12.69
|—
|4.96
|—
|28.1
|50inTestCorp
|6
|9.77
|5.24
|6.20
|—
|2.39
|—
|27.8
|—————————
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.