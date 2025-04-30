UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1fuboTV
|6.45
|1.29
|3.00
|+1.74
|+138.1
|2agilonhlth
|6.08
|1.90
|4.26
|+2.36
|+124.2
|3DesktpMetrs
|5.09
|1.84
|4.96
|+2.62
|+112.0
|4DxGldBull
|81.00
|36.17
|68.27
|+33.11
|+
|94.2
|5HarmonyGold
|21
|18.77
|8.24
|15.91
|+7.70
|+
|93.8
|6YallaADR
|70
|8.29
|3.83
|7.67
|+3.61
|+
|88.9
|7DirGMinBll
|81.18
|37.55
|68.29
|+31.80
|+
|87.1
|8AnglogoldAsh
|46.90
|23.53
|42.16
|+19.08
|+
|82.7
|9DRDGOLD
|17.60
|8.62
|14.90
|+6.27
|+
|72.7
|10GoldFldsLtd
|21
|25.52
|13.78
|22.54
|+9.34
|+
|70.8
|11XFincl
|4
|17.70
|6.70
|13.98
|+5.65
|+
|67.8
|12IHSHldg
|5.75
|2.90
|4.90
|+1.98
|+
|67.8
|13PagsegurDig
|10
|10.14
|6.11
|10.03
|+3.77
|+
|60.2
|14Kinrossg
|74
|15.46
|9.36
|14.76
|+5.49
|+
|59.2
|15ChinaYuchai
|4
|26.10
|9.32
|15.17
|+5.64
|+
|59.2
|16ConcrdMedrs
|10.00
|3.80
|8.51
|+3.13
|+
|58.2
|17DirxMexBll
|15.57
|8.44
|14.32
|+5.24
|+
|57.7
|18XpengADR
|27.16
|11.14
|18.60
|+6.78
|+
|57.4
|19NevroCorp
|5.86
|3.17
|5.84
|+2.12
|+
|57.0
|20MPMaterial
|29.72
|15.77
|24.46
|+8.86
|+
|56.8
|21HeritageIns
|18
|19.93
|9.89
|18.90
|+6.80
|+
|56.2
|22AlamosGold
|56
|31.00
|18.65
|28.52
|+10.08
|+
|54.7
|23DeutscheBk
|11
|26.96
|17.06
|26.21
|+9.16
|+
|53.7
|24BcoSantandSA
|11
|7.46
|4.43
|7.00
|+2.44
|+
|53.5
|25MultiPlanrs
|29.84
|11.43
|22.43
|+7.65
|+
|51.8
|26SJuanBasin
|6.32
|3.77
|5.80
|+1.97
|+
|51.4
|27Markforgdrs
|4.85
|2.11
|4.74
|+1.60
|+
|51.0
|28IntrepPotsh
|79
|35.17
|20.86
|33.04
|+11.12
|+
|50.7
|29AgnicoEaglg
|126.76
|79.39
|117.58
|+39.37
|+
|50.3
|30DBGoldDLong
|109.72
|66.29
|100.15
|+33.45
|+
|50.2
|31ProShUltGold
|153.80
|92.90
|140.34
|+46.86
|+
|50.1
|32SprottGldMin
|44.69
|28.08
|41.40
|+13.64
|+
|49.1
|33CVSHealth
|17
|71.45
|44.11
|66.71
|+21.82
|+
|48.6
|34WheatPrMetg
|61
|87.42
|55.51
|83.52
|+27.28
|+
|48.5
|35ASAGold
|31.94
|20.38
|29.98
|+9.76
|+
|48.3
|36FrancoNevg
|49
|178.74
|118.86
|171.78
|+54.19
|+
|46.1
|37ProAssurance
|23.70
|13.90
|23.21
|+7.30
|+
|45.9
|38LloydsBnkg
|10
|4.00
|2.56
|3.95
|+1.23
|+
|45.2
|39VabEckGoldM
|53.25
|34.44
|49.01
|+15.10
|+
|44.5
|40VanEJrGold
|66.80
|43.46
|61.40
|+18.65
|+
|43.6
|41GlbGoGold
|28.98
|19.03
|27.16
|+8.21
|+
|43.3
|42PhilipMorInt
|33
|172.03
|116.12
|171.36
|+51.01
|+
|42.4
|43GaotuTeched
|4.08
|1.87
|3.11
|+.92
|+
|42.0
|44SABESP
|20.46
|14.04
|20.33
|+6.00
|+
|41.9
|45TimSA
|18
|16.80
|11.32
|16.68
|+4.92
|+
|41.8
|46CopelADS
|7.40
|5.04
|7.39
|+2.18
|+
|41.7
|47NewmontCp
|57.16
|37.68
|52.68
|+15.46
|+
|41.5
|48iShsPoland
|30.31
|20.84
|29.48
|+8.61
|+
|41.3
|49BcoBilVizArg
|8
|14.84
|9.44
|13.70
|+3.98
|+
|40.9
|50SibanyeStill
|5.24
|3.05
|4.65
|+1.35
|+
|40.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SunnovaEn
|4.75
|.15
|.19
|—
|3.24
|—
|94.5
|2SoloBrandA
|1.23
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.05
|—
|91.8
|3Lghtspeed
|13.28
|7.34
|9.80—108.81
|—
|91.7
|4B&WEntrpfA
|12.65
|2.47
|2.65
|—
|8.57
|—
|76.4
|5PSQHldngwt
|.88
|.13
|.20
|—
|.60
|—
|75.5
|6B&WEnter
|2
|1.90
|.22
|.45
|—
|1.19
|—
|72.5
|7VertAerosprs
|12.70
|2.76
|3.70
|—
|8.88
|—
|70.6
|8AlpsEqSect
|132.21
|36.66
|41.05
|—84.20
|—
|67.2
|9EngyVault
|2.70
|.60
|.75
|—
|1.53
|—
|67.2
|10Tillys
|4.75
|1.45
|1.53
|—
|2.72
|—
|64.0
|11GraphTcIntl
|1.90
|.55
|.63
|—
|1.10
|—
|63.4
|12LiveWireGr
|5.13
|1.71
|1.79
|—
|3.02
|—
|62.8
|13BakktHldg
|31.75
|6.81
|9.38
|—15.39
|—
|62.1
|14ESSTechrs
|6.87
|1.96
|2.24
|—
|3.64
|—
|61.9
|15OfferpadSl
|3.17
|.92
|1.11
|—
|1.74
|—
|61.1
|16PinstrpHldg
|.50
|.15
|.15
|—
|.24
|—
|61.0
|17WabashNat
|2
|17.55
|6.78
|6.91
|—10.22
|—
|59.7
|18akaBrndsH
|19.90
|7.17
|7.59
|—11.13
|—
|59.5
|19SESAI
|2.53
|.38
|.90
|—
|1.29
|—
|58.9
|20PSQHoldng
|4.99
|1.63
|1.87
|—
|2.67
|—
|58.8
|21DxGdMBears
|29.94
|10.93
|12.91
|—17.96
|—
|58.2
|22DirDGldBrrs
|66.66
|25.15
|29.65
|—39.12
|—
|56.9
|23AmplifyEngy
|1
|6.62
|2.27
|2.60
|—
|3.40
|—
|56.7
|24BorrDrillrs
|21
|4.23
|1.62
|1.70
|—
|2.20
|—
|56.4
|25EnzoBiochm
|.76
|.25
|.31
|—
|.40
|—
|56.0
|26DxSOXBull
|36.15
|7.23
|12.16
|—15.15
|—
|55.5
|27KosmosEngy
|10
|4.01
|1.39
|1.54
|—
|1.88
|—
|55.0
|28Chegg
|1.87
|.44
|.73
|—
|.88
|—
|54.8
|29Ameresco
|12
|28.87
|8.49
|10.63
|—12.85
|—
|54.7
|30Genesco Inc
|6
|43.81
|16.19
|19.40
|—23.35
|—
|54.6
|31VictSecret
|16
|42.27
|13.76
|18.80
|—22.62
|—
|54.6
|32AspenAerogels
|14.30
|4.80
|5.40
|—
|6.48
|—
|54.5
|33SurfAirMobrs
|6.59
|1.82
|2.45
|—
|2.94
|—
|54.5
|34AzulSA
|1
|2.50
|.48
|.76
|—
|.91
|—
|54.3
|35VitalEngy
|1
|36.72
|12.30
|14.18
|—16.74
|—
|54.1
|36XPLRInfra
|6
|19.28
|7.53
|8.24
|—
|9.56
|—
|53.7
|37AbercrFtch
|12
|164.80
|65.40
|69.42
|—80.05
|—
|53.6
|38RH
|46
|455.84
|123.03
|184.03—209.56
|—
|53.2
|39MativHldg
|2
|12.11
|4.34
|5.11
|—
|5.79
|—
|53.1
|40Nabors
|69.20
|25.11
|26.84
|—30.33
|—
|53.1
|41VinceHldg
|5.57
|1.30
|1.71
|—
|1.93
|—
|53.0
|42Kohls
|1
|14.55
|6.04
|6.70
|—
|7.34
|—
|52.3
|43ELFInc
|27
|137.19
|49.40
|61.87
|—63.68
|—
|50.7
|44OrionOffce
|4.25
|1.46
|1.83
|—
|1.88
|—
|50.7
|45VolarisAviat
|4
|9.00
|3.49
|3.68
|—
|3.76
|—
|50.5
|46Lifezone
|7.25
|2.90
|3.58
|—
|3.37
|—
|48.5
|47RayAdvMat
|8.56
|4.05
|4.26
|—
|3.99
|—
|48.4
|48TrueBlue
|8.56
|3.95
|4.34
|—
|4.06
|—
|48.3
|49StudioCityInt
|6.81
|2.30
|2.94
|—
|2.71
|—
|48.0
|50DesignerBr
|35
|6.15
|2.44
|2.79
|—
|2.55
|—
|47.8
|—————————
