UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 6:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1fuboTV 6.45 1.29 3.00 +1.74 +138.1
2agilonhlth 6.08 1.90 4.26 +2.36 +124.2
3DesktpMetrs 5.09 1.84 4.96 +2.62 +112.0
4DxGldBull 81.00 36.17 68.27 +33.11 + 94.2
5HarmonyGold 21 18.77 8.24 15.91 +7.70 + 93.8
6YallaADR 70 8.29 3.83 7.67 +3.61 + 88.9
7DirGMinBll 81.18 37.55 68.29 +31.80 + 87.1
8AnglogoldAsh 46.90 23.53 42.16 +19.08 + 82.7
9DRDGOLD 17.60 8.62 14.90 +6.27 + 72.7
10GoldFldsLtd 21 25.52 13.78 22.54 +9.34 + 70.8
11XFincl 4 17.70 6.70 13.98 +5.65 + 67.8
12IHSHldg 5.75 2.90 4.90 +1.98 + 67.8
13PagsegurDig 10 10.14 6.11 10.03 +3.77 + 60.2
14Kinrossg 74 15.46 9.36 14.76 +5.49 + 59.2
15ChinaYuchai 4 26.10 9.32 15.17 +5.64 + 59.2
16ConcrdMedrs 10.00 3.80 8.51 +3.13 + 58.2
17DirxMexBll 15.57 8.44 14.32 +5.24 + 57.7
18XpengADR 27.16 11.14 18.60 +6.78 + 57.4
19NevroCorp 5.86 3.17 5.84 +2.12 + 57.0
20MPMaterial 29.72 15.77 24.46 +8.86 + 56.8
21HeritageIns 18 19.93 9.89 18.90 +6.80 + 56.2
22AlamosGold 56 31.00 18.65 28.52 +10.08 + 54.7
23DeutscheBk 11 26.96 17.06 26.21 +9.16 + 53.7
24BcoSantandSA 11 7.46 4.43 7.00 +2.44 + 53.5
25MultiPlanrs 29.84 11.43 22.43 +7.65 + 51.8
26SJuanBasin 6.32 3.77 5.80 +1.97 + 51.4
27Markforgdrs 4.85 2.11 4.74 +1.60 + 51.0
28IntrepPotsh 79 35.17 20.86 33.04 +11.12 + 50.7
29AgnicoEaglg 126.76 79.39 117.58 +39.37 + 50.3
30DBGoldDLong 109.72 66.29 100.15 +33.45 + 50.2
31ProShUltGold 153.80 92.90 140.34 +46.86 + 50.1
32SprottGldMin 44.69 28.08 41.40 +13.64 + 49.1
33CVSHealth 17 71.45 44.11 66.71 +21.82 + 48.6
34WheatPrMetg 61 87.42 55.51 83.52 +27.28 + 48.5
35ASAGold 31.94 20.38 29.98 +9.76 + 48.3
36FrancoNevg 49 178.74 118.86 171.78 +54.19 + 46.1
37ProAssurance 23.70 13.90 23.21 +7.30 + 45.9
38LloydsBnkg 10 4.00 2.56 3.95 +1.23 + 45.2
39VabEckGoldM 53.25 34.44 49.01 +15.10 + 44.5
40VanEJrGold 66.80 43.46 61.40 +18.65 + 43.6
41GlbGoGold 28.98 19.03 27.16 +8.21 + 43.3
42PhilipMorInt 33 172.03 116.12 171.36 +51.01 + 42.4
43GaotuTeched 4.08 1.87 3.11 +.92 + 42.0
44SABESP 20.46 14.04 20.33 +6.00 + 41.9
45TimSA 18 16.80 11.32 16.68 +4.92 + 41.8
46CopelADS 7.40 5.04 7.39 +2.18 + 41.7
47NewmontCp 57.16 37.68 52.68 +15.46 + 41.5
48iShsPoland 30.31 20.84 29.48 +8.61 + 41.3
49BcoBilVizArg 8 14.84 9.44 13.70 +3.98 + 40.9
50SibanyeStill 5.24 3.05 4.65 +1.35 + 40.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SunnovaEn 4.75 .15 .19 3.24 94.5
2SoloBrandA 1.23 .09 .09 1.05 91.8
3Lghtspeed 13.28 7.34 9.80—108.81 91.7
4B&WEntrpfA 12.65 2.47 2.65 8.57 76.4
5PSQHldngwt .88 .13 .20 .60 75.5
6B&WEnter 2 1.90 .22 .45 1.19 72.5
7VertAerosprs 12.70 2.76 3.70 8.88 70.6
8AlpsEqSect 132.21 36.66 41.05 —84.20 67.2
9EngyVault 2.70 .60 .75 1.53 67.2
10Tillys 4.75 1.45 1.53 2.72 64.0
11GraphTcIntl 1.90 .55 .63 1.10 63.4
12LiveWireGr 5.13 1.71 1.79 3.02 62.8
13BakktHldg 31.75 6.81 9.38 —15.39 62.1
14ESSTechrs 6.87 1.96 2.24 3.64 61.9
15OfferpadSl 3.17 .92 1.11 1.74 61.1
16PinstrpHldg .50 .15 .15 .24 61.0
17WabashNat 2 17.55 6.78 6.91 —10.22 59.7
18akaBrndsH 19.90 7.17 7.59 —11.13 59.5
19SESAI 2.53 .38 .90 1.29 58.9
20PSQHoldng 4.99 1.63 1.87 2.67 58.8
21DxGdMBears 29.94 10.93 12.91 —17.96 58.2
22DirDGldBrrs 66.66 25.15 29.65 —39.12 56.9
23AmplifyEngy 1 6.62 2.27 2.60 3.40 56.7
24BorrDrillrs 21 4.23 1.62 1.70 2.20 56.4
25EnzoBiochm .76 .25 .31 .40 56.0
26DxSOXBull 36.15 7.23 12.16 —15.15 55.5
27KosmosEngy 10 4.01 1.39 1.54 1.88 55.0
28Chegg 1.87 .44 .73 .88 54.8
29Ameresco 12 28.87 8.49 10.63 —12.85 54.7
30Genesco Inc 6 43.81 16.19 19.40 —23.35 54.6
31VictSecret 16 42.27 13.76 18.80 —22.62 54.6
32AspenAerogels 14.30 4.80 5.40 6.48 54.5
33SurfAirMobrs 6.59 1.82 2.45 2.94 54.5
34AzulSA 1 2.50 .48 .76 .91 54.3
35VitalEngy 1 36.72 12.30 14.18 —16.74 54.1
36XPLRInfra 6 19.28 7.53 8.24 9.56 53.7
37AbercrFtch 12 164.80 65.40 69.42 —80.05 53.6
38RH 46 455.84 123.03 184.03—209.56 53.2
39MativHldg 2 12.11 4.34 5.11 5.79 53.1
40Nabors 69.20 25.11 26.84 —30.33 53.1
41VinceHldg 5.57 1.30 1.71 1.93 53.0
42Kohls 1 14.55 6.04 6.70 7.34 52.3
43ELFInc 27 137.19 49.40 61.87 —63.68 50.7
44OrionOffce 4.25 1.46 1.83 1.88 50.7
45VolarisAviat 4 9.00 3.49 3.68 3.76 50.5
46Lifezone 7.25 2.90 3.58 3.37 48.5
47RayAdvMat 8.56 4.05 4.26 3.99 48.4
48TrueBlue 8.56 3.95 4.34 4.06 48.3
49StudioCityInt 6.81 2.30 2.94 2.71 48.0
50DesignerBr 35 6.15 2.44 2.79 2.55 47.8
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

