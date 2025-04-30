UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Janoverrs
|79.50
|3.70
|74.49
|+69.64
|+1434.3
|2WearDevicwt
|9.48
|.15
|6.30
|+5.88
|+1389.4
|3RgncllBio
|69.00
|3.53
|60.00
|+55.06
|+1114.6
|4Diginexn
|155.00
|3.60
|88.79
|+81.29
|+1083.9
|5Aimfinitywt
|.12
|.01
|.06
|+.05
|+757.1
|6OnclogyIns
|28
|3.50
|.25
|2.48
|+2.17
|+702.6
|7TMCmtlwt
|.85
|.09
|.63
|+.52
|+472.7
|8MrblgteAcwt
|.26
|.03
|.17
|+.14
|+466.7
|9DatChatwt
|.90
|.08
|.25
|+.20
|+437.0
|10RegulusTh
|8.20
|.83
|7.98
|+6.40
|+405.1
|11Distokenwt
|.09
|.01
|.09
|+.07
|+400.0
|12Dominari
|13.58
|.96
|4.59
|+3.61
|+366.5
|13Yoshiharu
|22.50
|2.71
|15.17
|+11.89
|+362.3
|14CohenCirclwt
|2.30
|.32
|2.00
|+1.55
|+345.4
|15CantorEqAn
|46.66
|10.26
|42.13
|+31.74
|+305.5
|16CervoMed
|16.94
|1.92
|9.06
|+6.72
|+287.2
|17OrientlCul
|4.57
|1.09
|4.50
|+3.27
|+265.9
|18NutexHlthrs
|152.51
|28.82
|109.97
|+78.28
|+247.0
|19MrblgtAcA
|61.11
|9.90
|36.05
|+25.07
|+228.2
|20ThredUpA
|4.55
|1.21
|4.49
|+3.10
|+223.0
|21AboveFoodn
|1.85
|.25
|1.73
|+1.19
|+220.4
|22SkylnBldrAn
|13.50
|3.79
|12.36
|+8.19
|+196.4
|23AmerRebelwt
|.07
|.01
|.04
|+.02
|+191.7
|24DBVTechrs
|9.89
|3.15
|9.01
|+5.92
|+191.6
|25QuantaSing
|7.96
|1.60
|6.17
|+4.01
|+185.6
|26TMCmtlCo
|3.80
|1.02
|3.14
|+2.02
|+180.4
|27MrblgteAcun
|44.00
|9.90
|30.28
|+19.27
|+175.0
|28Neuronetcs
|5.92
|1.40
|4.38
|+2.77
|+172.0
|29JuneeLtd
|12.50
|2.75
|10.10
|+6.35
|+169.3
|30VivopwrInt
|6.66
|.62
|3.52
|+2.19
|+164.7
|31InnovEyewwt
|.19
|.03
|.12
|+.07
|+164.4
|32RpdMcrBio
|4.04
|.91
|2.32
|+1.42
|+157.8
|33InvAIAcqwt
|.04
|.01
|.04
|+.02
|+150.0
|34908Devices
|5.94
|1.92
|5.43
|+3.23
|+146.8
|35NetClassAn
|15.20
|5.30
|14.40
|+8.55
|+146.2
|36Chimerixh
|4
|8.55
|3.12
|8.54
|+5.06
|+145.4
|37ElongPwrAn
|4.55
|.56
|3.08
|+1.76
|+133.3
|38PortageBiors
|15.82
|3.77
|11.85
|+6.68
|+129.2
|39ParkHaBion
|16.56
|4.20
|14.32
|+8.03
|+127.7
|40VastaPlatfr
|5.49
|2.00
|4.45
|+2.45
|+122.5
|41MicrobotMd
|3.38
|1.11
|2.47
|+1.35
|+120.5
|42InflctPtAcwt
|1.64
|.50
|1.07
|+.58
|+118.4
|43HauchenAIn
|10.97
|3.70
|8.29
|+4.45
|+115.9
|44CuriStreamA
|3.74
|1.51
|3.28
|+1.75
|+114.4
|45PatriotNBcp
|3
|4.33
|.99
|4.12
|+2.18
|+112.1
|46XunleiLtd
|5.52
|1.90
|4.22
|+2.23
|+112.1
|47Accolade
|7.03
|3.33
|7.02
|+3.60
|+105.3
|48CumberlndPh
|7.25
|2.08
|4.83
|+2.46
|+103.8
|49RevelBioscwt
|.02
|.01
|.01
|+.01
|+100.0
|50SRIVARUwt
|.04
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+100.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MullenAutors
|78.00
|.04
|.04
|—71.96
|—
|99.9
|2FemtoTchrs
|9.70
|.01
|.01
|—
|7.94
|—
|99.8
|3DamonIncn
|1.08
|.00
|.00
|—
|.85
|—
|99.5
|4GreenlnHlrs
|1.79
|.01
|.01
|—
|1.64
|—
|99.3
|5SUNation
|2.70
|.01
|.02
|—
|2.61
|—
|99.2
|6SharpsTchrs
|2.30
|.01
|.02
|—
|2.04
|—
|99.0
|7ChinaLibEdrs
|7.90
|.05
|.05
|—
|4.30
|—
|99.0
|8Aclarionrs
|129.65
|.49
|.52
|—47.72
|—
|98.9
|9LogicMarkrs
|1.75
|.01
|.02
|—
|1.48
|—
|98.9
|10VincerxPhrs
|5.04
|.08
|.10
|—
|5.16
|—
|98.1
|11IconEnrgyn
|2.33
|.04
|.05
|—
|2.18
|—
|97.8
|12PetrosPhar
|.65
|.01
|.01
|—
|.38
|—
|97.0
|13CyngnIncrs
|129.00
|3.62
|4.50—122.85
|—
|96.5
|14NewGnIvArs
|9.80
|.26
|.29
|—
|7.81
|—
|96.4
|15AmerRebelrs
|3.67
|.07
|.07
|—
|1.74
|—
|96.2
|16OceanBioA
|.76
|.02
|.02
|—
|.53
|—
|96.2
|17HeplonPhr
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.45
|—
|95.5
|18MeiwuTch
|3.50
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.99
|—
|95.5
|19FitellCorp
|11.73
|.43
|.46
|—
|8.28
|—
|94.8
|20Immaticswt
|.33
|.01
|.01
|—
|.24
|—
|94.4
|21ChansonIntA
|6.48
|.18
|.30
|—
|4.82
|—
|94.2
|22WheelerRErs
|19.20
|.79
|.79
|—12.69
|—
|94.1
|23PyxsTkrswt
|.23
|.01
|.01
|—
|.19
|—
|94.0
|24JupiterNeun
|11.11
|.51
|.65
|—10.05
|—
|93.9
|25DigitalAlly
|1
|.66
|.02
|.04
|—
|.49
|—
|93.3
|26WindtreeThrs
|19.75
|1.01
|1.17
|—16.28
|—
|93.3
|27JayudGlA
|8.00
|.09
|.22
|—
|2.98
|—
|93.3
|28SprngviewAn
|7.80
|.35
|.44
|—
|6.07
|—
|93.2
|29Incannex
|2.25
|.13
|.15
|—
|1.97
|—
|93.0
|30Neumora
|2.86
|.62
|.78
|—
|9.82
|—
|92.6
|31ReShLifesrs
|5.19
|.30
|.34
|—
|4.12
|—
|92.4
|32Baijiayunrs
|1
|3.61
|.16
|.28
|—
|3.33
|—
|92.3
|33MicroCloudrs
|6.60
|.36
|.38
|—
|4.55
|—
|92.2
|34ConduitPhrs
|18.30
|.51
|.56
|—
|6.34
|—
|91.9
|35WrkMedTchn
|6.00
|.36
|.42
|—
|4.40
|—
|91.2
|36StarboxArs
|1.79
|.14
|.14
|—
|1.45
|—
|91.1
|37LQRHous
|2.80
|.12
|.12
|—
|1.23
|—
|90.8
|38Eyenoviars
|12.56
|.85
|1.12
|—10.56
|—
|90.4
|39PavmedwtZ
|.03
|.00
|.00
|—
|.01
|—
|90.0
|40ModivCsre
|12.76
|.96
|1.19
|—10.65
|—
|89.9
|41Wang&Leeh
|9.66
|.15
|.18
|—
|1.59
|—
|89.9
|42SMXSecArs
|17.10
|1.20
|1.73
|—15.09
|—
|89.7
|43CreativeGlbn
|8.09
|.83
|.83
|—
|7.16
|—
|89.6
|44ADiTxrs
|.23
|.02
|.02
|—
|.17
|—
|89.5
|45ThundrPwr
|.50
|.05
|.05
|—
|.39
|—
|89.1
|46TridentDign
|3.89
|.20
|.24
|—
|1.96
|—
|89.1
|47LanzaTchGlwt
|.40
|.02
|.03
|—
|.25
|—
|88.9
|48TENHldgsn
|8.54
|.45
|.76
|—
|6.04
|—
|88.9
|49HlthInTcAn
|7.59
|.51
|.61
|—
|4.75
|—
|88.7
|50PTLLTDn
|15.78
|1.09
|1.19
|—
|9.25
|—
|88.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.