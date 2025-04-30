Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 6:52 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Janoverrs 79.50 3.70 74.49 +69.64 +1434.3
2WearDevicwt 9.48 .15 6.30 +5.88 +1389.4
3RgncllBio 69.00 3.53 60.00 +55.06 +1114.6
4Diginexn 155.00 3.60 88.79 +81.29 +1083.9
5Aimfinitywt .12 .01 .06 +.05 +757.1
6OnclogyIns 28 3.50 .25 2.48 +2.17 +702.6
7TMCmtlwt .85 .09 .63 +.52 +472.7
8MrblgteAcwt .26 .03 .17 +.14 +466.7
9DatChatwt .90 .08 .25 +.20 +437.0
10RegulusTh 8.20 .83 7.98 +6.40 +405.1
11Distokenwt .09 .01 .09 +.07 +400.0
12Dominari 13.58 .96 4.59 +3.61 +366.5
13Yoshiharu 22.50 2.71 15.17 +11.89 +362.3
14CohenCirclwt 2.30 .32 2.00 +1.55 +345.4
15CantorEqAn 46.66 10.26 42.13 +31.74 +305.5
16CervoMed 16.94 1.92 9.06 +6.72 +287.2
17OrientlCul 4.57 1.09 4.50 +3.27 +265.9
18NutexHlthrs 152.51 28.82 109.97 +78.28 +247.0
19MrblgtAcA 61.11 9.90 36.05 +25.07 +228.2
20ThredUpA 4.55 1.21 4.49 +3.10 +223.0
21AboveFoodn 1.85 .25 1.73 +1.19 +220.4
22SkylnBldrAn 13.50 3.79 12.36 +8.19 +196.4
23AmerRebelwt .07 .01 .04 +.02 +191.7
24DBVTechrs 9.89 3.15 9.01 +5.92 +191.6
25QuantaSing 7.96 1.60 6.17 +4.01 +185.6
26TMCmtlCo 3.80 1.02 3.14 +2.02 +180.4
27MrblgteAcun 44.00 9.90 30.28 +19.27 +175.0
28Neuronetcs 5.92 1.40 4.38 +2.77 +172.0
29JuneeLtd 12.50 2.75 10.10 +6.35 +169.3
30VivopwrInt 6.66 .62 3.52 +2.19 +164.7
31InnovEyewwt .19 .03 .12 +.07 +164.4
32RpdMcrBio 4.04 .91 2.32 +1.42 +157.8
33InvAIAcqwt .04 .01 .04 +.02 +150.0
34908Devices 5.94 1.92 5.43 +3.23 +146.8
35NetClassAn 15.20 5.30 14.40 +8.55 +146.2
36Chimerixh 4 8.55 3.12 8.54 +5.06 +145.4
37ElongPwrAn 4.55 .56 3.08 +1.76 +133.3
38PortageBiors 15.82 3.77 11.85 +6.68 +129.2
39ParkHaBion 16.56 4.20 14.32 +8.03 +127.7
40VastaPlatfr 5.49 2.00 4.45 +2.45 +122.5
41MicrobotMd 3.38 1.11 2.47 +1.35 +120.5
42InflctPtAcwt 1.64 .50 1.07 +.58 +118.4
43HauchenAIn 10.97 3.70 8.29 +4.45 +115.9
44CuriStreamA 3.74 1.51 3.28 +1.75 +114.4
45PatriotNBcp 3 4.33 .99 4.12 +2.18 +112.1
46XunleiLtd 5.52 1.90 4.22 +2.23 +112.1
47Accolade 7.03 3.33 7.02 +3.60 +105.3
48CumberlndPh 7.25 2.08 4.83 +2.46 +103.8
49RevelBioscwt .02 .01 .01 +.01 +100.0
50SRIVARUwt .04 .01 .02 +.01 +100.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1MullenAutors 78.00 .04 .04 —71.96 99.9
2FemtoTchrs 9.70 .01 .01 7.94 99.8
3DamonIncn 1.08 .00 .00 .85 99.5
4GreenlnHlrs 1.79 .01 .01 1.64 99.3
5SUNation 2.70 .01 .02 2.61 99.2
6SharpsTchrs 2.30 .01 .02 2.04 99.0
7ChinaLibEdrs 7.90 .05 .05 4.30 99.0
8Aclarionrs 129.65 .49 .52 —47.72 98.9
9LogicMarkrs 1.75 .01 .02 1.48 98.9
10VincerxPhrs 5.04 .08 .10 5.16 98.1
11IconEnrgyn 2.33 .04 .05 2.18 97.8
12PetrosPhar .65 .01 .01 .38 97.0
13CyngnIncrs 129.00 3.62 4.50—122.85 96.5
14NewGnIvArs 9.80 .26 .29 7.81 96.4
15AmerRebelrs 3.67 .07 .07 1.74 96.2
16OceanBioA .76 .02 .02 .53 96.2
17HeplonPhr .74 .02 .02 .45 95.5
18MeiwuTch 3.50 .09 .09 1.99 95.5
19FitellCorp 11.73 .43 .46 8.28 94.8
20Immaticswt .33 .01 .01 .24 94.4
21ChansonIntA 6.48 .18 .30 4.82 94.2
22WheelerRErs 19.20 .79 .79 —12.69 94.1
23PyxsTkrswt .23 .01 .01 .19 94.0
24JupiterNeun 11.11 .51 .65 —10.05 93.9
25DigitalAlly 1 .66 .02 .04 .49 93.3
26WindtreeThrs 19.75 1.01 1.17 —16.28 93.3
27JayudGlA 8.00 .09 .22 2.98 93.3
28SprngviewAn 7.80 .35 .44 6.07 93.2
29Incannex 2.25 .13 .15 1.97 93.0
30Neumora 2.86 .62 .78 9.82 92.6
31ReShLifesrs 5.19 .30 .34 4.12 92.4
32Baijiayunrs 1 3.61 .16 .28 3.33 92.3
33MicroCloudrs 6.60 .36 .38 4.55 92.2
34ConduitPhrs 18.30 .51 .56 6.34 91.9
35WrkMedTchn 6.00 .36 .42 4.40 91.2
36StarboxArs 1.79 .14 .14 1.45 91.1
37LQRHous 2.80 .12 .12 1.23 90.8
38Eyenoviars 12.56 .85 1.12 —10.56 90.4
39PavmedwtZ .03 .00 .00 .01 90.0
40ModivCsre 12.76 .96 1.19 —10.65 89.9
41Wang&Leeh 9.66 .15 .18 1.59 89.9
42SMXSecArs 17.10 1.20 1.73 —15.09 89.7
43CreativeGlbn 8.09 .83 .83 7.16 89.6
44ADiTxrs .23 .02 .02 .17 89.5
45ThundrPwr .50 .05 .05 .39 89.1
46TridentDign 3.89 .20 .24 1.96 89.1
47LanzaTchGlwt .40 .02 .03 .25 88.9
48TENHldgsn 8.54 .45 .76 6.04 88.9
49HlthInTcAn 7.59 .51 .61 4.75 88.7
50PTLLTDn 15.78 1.09 1.19 9.25 88.6
