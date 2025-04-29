Unum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $189.1 million. The…

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.3 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

