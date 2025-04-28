Universal Health Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $316.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $4.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.36 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.