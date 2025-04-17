UnitedHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.29 billion.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $6.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.20 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.27 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $109.58 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.13 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $26 to $26.50 per share.

