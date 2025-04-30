Live Radio
Home » Latest News » United States Lime: Q1…

United States Lime: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 6:05 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USLM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up