United Rentals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $518 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $518 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $7.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.84 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.6 billion to $16.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.