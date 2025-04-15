United: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $387 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $387 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $13.21 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.22 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

