United Community Banks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $71.4…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $71.4 million.

The bank, based in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $371 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $247.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.