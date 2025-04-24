United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $84.3 million.…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $84.3 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $433.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $290.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

