UniFirst: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.5 million in…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $602.2 million in the period.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 to $7.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.