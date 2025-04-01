Ultralife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Tuesday reported profit of $194,000 in its fourth…

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.3 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $164.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULBI

