Tyler Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $81.1 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $81.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $565.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.05 to $11.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TYL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.