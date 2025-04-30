Tronox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $738 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $761.4 million.

