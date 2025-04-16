Triumph Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $17,000. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $17,000.

The Dallas-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $119.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101.6 million.

