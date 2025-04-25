TriNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $85 million.…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $85 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $350 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.8 million.

TriNet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $4.75 per share.

