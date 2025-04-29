TriMas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.4…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.4 million in its first quarter.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $241.7 million in the period.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.85 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRS

