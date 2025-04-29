Travelzoo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23 million.

