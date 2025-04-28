Transocean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $79 million in…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $79 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $906 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.8 million.

