Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $604.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.46 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $12.90 per share.

