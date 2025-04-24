Tootsie Roll: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Thursday reported profit of $18.1 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period.

